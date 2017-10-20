On November 21st, the Hollywood Jaycees will deliver baskets filled with food for a full Thanksgiving dinner to approximately 100 families in need in the Greater Hollywood area.

The Jaycees have been providing Thanksgiving meals to members of the community for many years fueled by the generosity of the concerned citizens and the business community.

This year the community is once again being called to step up and pitch in by providing what they can. The Jaycees are asking for turkeys, stuffing, vegetables, canned yams, gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, pies, or anything that would make a memorable Thanksgiving holiday special for a neighboring local family.

The Greater Hollywood Junior Chamber (Hollywood Jaycees) play an active role in the community by facilitating philanthropic activities like their annual Thanksgiving Baskets delivery project. Visit www.thanksgivingfund.com to sign up if you’re able to volunteer to help deliver baskets to the families or to commit to bringing an item for the basket.

You may also drop off canned food at the following locations:

Art​ ​and​ ​Culture​ ​Center/Hollywood​,

1650 Harrison Street

from Nov. 6 – 17

Tue.-Fri. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jaycee​ ​Hall​

2930 Hollywood Blvd.

on November 20th from noon-6 p.m.

or November 21st from 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Home​ ​Instead​ ​Senior​ ​Care​

2640 Hollywood Blvd. Ste 115

Between 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. M-F

Orangetheory​ ​Fitness

3251 Hollywood Blvd. Suite 470

from November 1-17th

Monetary donations and gift cards will also be accepted, which will be used to purchase items listed above. You can mail them to 2930 Hollywood Blvd.; Hollywood, Florida 33021.

For more information, please visit the Jaycee’s Facebook event page “Thanksgiving Baskets for the Needy” or call Deb at (954) 981-4378.