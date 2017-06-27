Over 800 participants ‘walk the talk’ for the Epilepsy Foundation on Hollywood Beach

Held at Hollywood’s North Beach Park, more than 800 walkers participated in this year’s Epilepsy Foundation of Florida’s (EFOF) Signature Walk the Talk for Epilepsy event to help spread awareness.

Participants included Assistant Mayor of Bal Harbor, Seth Salver; South Broward Hospital District Commissioner Karen Harrington; and Channel 10’s Nicole Perez.

“More than $72,000 was raised,” says Karen Basha Egozi, CEO of EFOF. “But EFOF is still hoping to reach its goal of $100,000.”

The Epilepsy Foundation of Florida leads the fight against epilepsy, working to overcome the many challenges of living with the condition and forging the way to find therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

“Check Cashing USA, with 39 stores throughout South Florida, was the only local business to hold a campaign at its stores to raise funds for the event,” states Dunn.

Its contribution of $12,000 was the largest amount raised by a business in support of this fundraising effort.

If you would like to make a donation, please contact the Hollywood walk manager, Andres Gonzalez, at (954) 779-1509 or agonzalez@efof.org.

Donations can also be mailed to the Broward EFOF office: 512 NE 3rd Avenue, 3rd Floor, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.