Alexander Shelton may be the best player in Broward County who is not as well known as his football skills. He plays wide receiver and cornerback on the Hollywood Hills High School football team and scored five touchdowns during a recent victory over Pompano Beach. He really scored seven but two of the touchdowns were called back. It was the same game in which Holly Neher started as quarterback. She is the first girl to start as quarterback in a tackle football game in Broward County.

Coach Brandon Graham was impressed and said that Shelton scored on pass receptions, run plays and on a punt return. “He is the best pure athlete I have ever coached. He is a great football player,” Graham said.

Graham said Neher will continue to play a major role on the Hollywood Hills team. “Holly does what we ask of her. She stays after practice to get more throws in. She is playing well and understands the game plan,” he said.

Emile Bien-Aime is also playing quarterback for Hollywood Hills. Ramon James, who was the leading quarterback at the beginning of the season, is now playing receiver.