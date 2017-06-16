Allegria Ristorante opens 4,100 sq. ft location Downtown on Harrison, celebrates ribbon cutting

Husband and wife team Cristina Falcone and Chef Giovanni Sposato recently celebrated the opening of Allegria Ristorante, an authentic Italian restaurant on Harrison Street in the old location of Sushi Blues.

The Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce facilitated the ribbon cutting with members of the Hollywood Commission and business and community leaders enjoying the event. The restaurant opened in late March, and the official ribbon-cutting took place in late May.

“This is a dream come true,” said Falcone. “My husband is a chef with years of restaurant experience. We have good food, good service and great atmosphere.”

Those who came could sample some of the Italian food offered by the restaurant. There was live music and Falcone and Sposato sang to the crowd. People enjoyed an opportunity to socialize with current friends and meet new ones.

Allegria is located at 2009 Harrison Street.