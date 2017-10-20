Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) recently announced that 25 district schools earned the Five Star School Award for the 2016/17 school year from the Florida Department of Education. The award is presented to schools that are committed to incorporating family and community members into the school environment to enhance student learning. Statewide, nearly 700 schools earned the recognition and two of the schools–Appolo Middle School and McNicol Middle School, are in Hollywood.

“Family and community involvement are essential to student success, and I am grateful for the parents, caregivers and community members who invest their time in our state’s schools,” said Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart. “When school leaders and educators engage the community, the result is higher academic achievement and more students prepared for future success.”

The Five Star School Award recognizes the importance of community involvement to student success. To qualify for the award, schools must have active business partnerships, family engagement and volunteer services programs, as well as organized School Advisory Councils. Schools must also earn a grade of “C” or above or a school improvement rating of “maintaining” or “improving” for the school year being recognized.

Congratulations to the following BCPS schools for receiving the Five Star School Award: