Hollywood resident artist Keat Ooi began diving off Hollywood Beach in 2007 and soon developed a keen interest in underwater photography. He captures unique images of the marine life below the surface just off beautiful Hollywood Beach and other local coastal communities such as Boynton Beach, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Miami, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach and the Florida Keys.

Exploring waters around the word, Keat has photographed in the US Virgin Island, Malaysia and Indonesia. When diving he interacts with the aquatic life and photographs some of the most stunning images in our undersea world.

His photography invites the observer into a world of vibrant color and light. Keat hopes his work will bring awareness for the need for conservation.

ArtsPark at Young Circle Gallery is pleased to host the extraordinary collection of undersea photography by artist Keat Ooi. “A Diver’s Dream World” will be on exhibit until November 17, 2017. An opening reception was held Thursday, October 19.