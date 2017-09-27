Brightline, the new privately funded express inter-city passenger rail service in Florida, will soon take delivery of its fifth trainset, BrightRed, from Siemens USA in Sacramento. Fabrication of the trainset was recently completed, and it is now on its way to South Florida traveling 3,052 miles via rail across eight states.

The transcontinental journey is a milestone as it marks delivery of the final trainset for Brightline’s Phase 1 service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Brightline’s trains are built as integrated trainsets, comprised of two diesel-electric locomotives and four high quality stainless-steel coaches. These clean diesel-electric locomotives will meet the highest emissions standards set by the federal government. The integration improves ride quality and makes for a quiet experience, while the bright yellow locomotive on each end offers high reliability and redundancy.

“It is an exciting honor for Siemens to build trainsets with such historical significance, serving the first privately-funded rail system in over 100 years,” said Siemens Rolling Stock President Michael Cahill. “I salute the Brightline team for their innovative and courageous approach and I am proud of the team of highly skilled employees in Sacramento and the suppliers across the nation for their significant contributions to this great American manufacturing success story.”

Brightline’s trains abound with innovations and comfortable features, from automatic level boarding platforms and aisles that exceed ADA compliance standards to comfortable leather seats with multiple outlets for devices and complimentary robust Wi-Fi, powered by multiple antennas on every car.

Brightline will provide a much-needed, hospitality-driven alternative to South Florida’s congested roadways. The company is anticipating an official launch of its service later this year.

Brightline is the new benchmark for travel by train in America with express inter-city passenger rail service connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, with future service to Orlando. Providing a travel option that lives at the intersection of transportation and hospitality, the service will ease the stress of traffic, provide a simple and intuitive experience from door to destination, and foster new opportunities to explore more of Southeast Florida. Brightline is the only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail system in the United States.

For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.