Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) welcomes all students and families displaced due to recent natural disasters locally and abroad.

Currently, there are approximately 200 students who have enrolled in District schools from Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other islands of the Caribbean, as well as the Florida Keys and Texas. District staff members are working with these families to ensure they receive the support and resources necessary during this transition period.

To assist displaced families, the District is providing information, including answers to frequently asked questions regarding enrolling students and resources available.

In addition, the District has established a Welcome Center to provide a centralized support for parents, guardians and others in the community who have questions about enrolling a student. The Welcome Center also provides immunizations and physicals, a clothing bank, food pantry, and other family support services.

The Welcome Center is located at Lauderdale Manors Early Learning & Resource Center, 1400 NW 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. The phone number is 754-322-6650. The hours of operation for the Welcome Center are Tuesdays, 8 – 11 a.m.; Thursdays, noon – 6 p.m.; and Fridays, 9 a.m. – noon.

“We want parents, guardians and loved ones of families and students who were displaced by the recent hurricanes to know that they are welcome in our schools and that we are here to support them in every way that we can,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “Dealing with the aftermath and devastation caused by the recent hurricanes can be traumatic for children and their parents. We are committed to providing them with the best educational experience possible, while understanding they are going through significant challenges.”

To view answers to frequently asked questions, visit browardschools.com/ AllAreWelcome.