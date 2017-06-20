Buffalo Exchange celebrates grand opening

Kerstin Block began Buffalo Exchange 43 years ago and recently chose Hollywood as the location for their first store in Florida. Based in Tucson, Arizona, Buffalo Exchange has 47 stores throughout the nation.

Buffalo Exchange is unique because clothing is bought, sold and traded locally with customers. They buy clothing and accessories for both men and women, giving sellers the option to take cash or store trade on the spot.

“We like Hollywood. It has a sense of place and we have a good location for our store,” said Block.

Monet Rodriguez, the manager of Buffalo Exchange moved to Hollywood from California to open the store. “I’m glad to be here and I believe we will be successful,” she said.

The Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce facilitated the grand opening celebration. Community leaders came to the ribbon cutting. Ed Walls, president of the executive committee for the Chamber congratulated Block on her new store. Mayor Josh said he was glad a new business was opening in Hollywood. He said that used clothing has character because it has been worn before.

People can sell clothing to the Buffalo Exchange. The clothing is then resold by the store. The clothing on the racks is in good condition and the store atmosphere is casual and pleasant. It is located at 1916 Hollywood Boulevard.