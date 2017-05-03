Chaminade-Madonna baseball team builds steam

School Sports May 3, 2017 David Volz
The Chaminade-Madonna High School baseball team has about a .500 record, but has competed against some of the best high school baseball teams in the nation.
The Chaminade-Madonna baseball team is continuing to improve. The team has won about half its games but it has played against some of the best teams in the State of Florida and the nation.

Lions coach Jorge Miranda said, “I want to help as many players as possible play college baseball. I want them to be good baseball players and I want them to be good men.”

Top players for the Lions include Matt Johnson, shortstop, Mac Callari, pitcher and Chris Schoeller, second base.

Some of the players have heard from colleges. Brandon Tuttle, a pitcher, will play baseball for Bucknell University next year. Leon Paulino, who plays centerfield and is a sophomore, has already committed to the Florida International University baseball team; and Alec French, a senior pitcher, will play baseball for Ave Maria University.

 

