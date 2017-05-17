Commission wants more time to decide whether additional policing in Emerald Hills is necessary

Emerald Hills, Hollywood Police Department, Municipal News May 17, 2017May 17, 2017 David Volz
Hollywood commissioners are grappling with whether or not to add police patrols in Emerald Hills. Some residents want additional patrols in their neighborhood while others do not.
dtvolz Commission wants more time to decide whether additional policing in Emerald Hills is necessary

David Volz

Reporter at Hollywood Gazette
David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
dtvolz Commission wants more time to decide whether additional policing in Emerald Hills is necessary

Latest posts by David Volz (see all)

Hollywood commissioners are still not sure whether or not to create an Emerald Hills Safety Enhancement District. During a recent meeting, the City Commission postponed a decision on the matter until the first meeting in July. Some residents want additional patrols in their neighborhood while others do not.

During the meeting commissioners discussed various aspects of creating a safety district and whether or not one is really needed. The question of whether not people should be asked to pay for additional policing was raised. Another question involved areas where businesses would pay for additional police presence. A question was raised on whether or not the money paid by businesses for police patrols would include wear on the police cars. Some commissioners said they wanted more information on the matter and more time to make a decision.

Under the plan that is under consideration, the 512 homeowners in Emerald Hills would probably pay $250 annually for the additional patrols. The neighborhood does not have a homeowners association, so the commission must approve the creation of a special taxing district. The residents who would be part of this proposed district live in the area from North 46 Avenue to North 56 Avenue and from Stirling Road to Sheridan Street. There have been off-duty patrols in the past but some residents no longer pay for them. Those who do pay for the patrols pay $700 a year.

Members of the commission want to see how the homeowners feel. Homeowners will get a chance to vote on the matter with a ballot they will receive in the mail. During the meeting, a larger number of people came to voice their opinions. Some want more police patrols and described being burglarized. Others said they do not believe more police protection is necessary.

Sharing

About David Volz

David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Chipsterr

    This is a very bad idea.

    Option 1 – The crime rate in Emerald Hills truly is going up. That kind of makes doing something about it the responsibility of the Police without the need of some special taxing district.

    Option 2 – The crime rate in Emerald Hills is the same as anywhere else in Hollywood. I understand having your house burgled is a horrible thing and wanting to do anything you can to help others avoid going through what you are going through is admirable but aren’t there other options that don’t involve the problems of a special taxing district? Monitored Security Systems start at around $300 per year and monitor your house much more specifically than a officer driving around ever could.

    Option 3 – This one is rather sinister but since we are talking about existing systems and voting of the residents I think it should be included. It was mentioned that the neighborhood already pays for patrols but that many homeowners no longer contribute forcing the those who do to pay more. My first question is why is the crime rate a problem if you already have some kind of patrols? My second question is why did the people quit contributing? My third question is why are you trying to force your neighbors to contribute to a system that they aren’t participating in voluntarily? It’s like you want something and you are wanting to force them to pay for the thing you want that they may not want. Every resident already pays taxes to have a Police Department and since you don’t have any kind of Home Owners Association to compel them to support your ideas you are going to try and use the City to compel your neighbors to action. Isn’t that the very definition of what Government is NOT supposed to do?

    So how about it… Lets start with Step One and asses the actual crime rate of the area.