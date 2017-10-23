“What can we as a local business do to help?”

That was the burning question facing Hollywood business owner, Shondelle Solomon, owner of Synergize Home of CrossFit 954, during a series of online mastermind meetings involving some of the brightest business owners across the world.

With hundreds of businesses agreeing to launch chapters in their neighborhoods over the next six months, Local MotiveTM: The Engine for Good in Our Community is already growing into a worldwide phenomenon, and Hollywood, Florida is leading the charge.

With one business leader per city acting as Chair, the mission behind Local MotiveTM is as simple as it is profound: Work in collaboration with the local community in giving back to a local charity.

Get In Shape—For FREE—And Support Florida Suicide Prevention Initiative, If You Choose

In Hollywood, Solomon’s charity of choice is Florida Suicide Prevention Initiative, a nonprofit committed to the prevention of suicide by helping to alleviate factors in society contributing to feelings of alienation, desperation, isolation, helplessness, and hopelessness through education, survivor support, advocacy, prevention program development and research. Synergize Home of CrossFit 954 is providing Hollywood residents a FREE and fun way to get in shape the SmartStart Way, and getting involved is simple.

Get Fit Hollywood, The SmartStart Way

Residents can join the ‘Get Fit Hollywood’ Facebook group and get instant access to:

Free Weekly MoveSmart Workouts: These workouts can be done anywhere, anytime, and are adaptable to any fitness level.

Free Weekly EatSmart Recipes: These recipes are healthy, delicious and satisfying.

Free Habit-MakerTM Accountability System: Designed to make exercise and healthy eating a way of life.

Free “Ask the Expert” Live Facebook Videos: Get all your nutrition, workout and coaching questions answered.

Free “My Best Body” Success Stories: Stories of women and men right here in Hollywood’s to keep you motivated and inspired to stick with your goals.

Free Support Community: Specifically designed, so you’re not alone anymore.

PLUS: Attend live, in-person group workouts, workshops, and seminars with Hollywood’s best personal trainers … for just a $10 donation to Our Voice, our charity of choice.

For more information on Get Fit Hollywood, visit www.SmartStartHollywood.com

For more information on Synergize Home of CrossFit 954, visit www.CrossFit954.com