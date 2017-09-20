Duel language program succeeds at Hollywood Hills Elementary School

Learning a foreign language is often a difficult process, especially as people get older. Some people have a gift for learning different languages but many people struggle to master a whole new vocabulary and sentence structure.

That shouldn’t be a problem for a group of students at Hollywood Hills Elementary School. The school is developing a duel language program. Last year, kindergarten students began the program and now are continuing with the duel language program as first-graders. They will continue through the fifth grade. Students coming into the program in kindergarten can start with the duel language program.

Students spend half the day learning academic subjects such as math, history and science from a teacher who presents the material in English and the other half of the day learning subjects from a teacher who presents the material in Spanish.

“Each day our students are learning in both Spanish and English,” said John Fossas, the principal of Hollywood Hills Elementary School. “Young people need to be bi-lingual just to keep pace in the global market. We want students to learn two or three languages.”

Estrella Malhao, who teaches the Spanish portion of the program, loves the concept. “I think it is important that children learn to speak Spanish. They are learning their academic subjects in Spanish. They can share what they have learned in school with their parents,” Malhao said.

Louise McKelvey, who teaches the English portion of the program, is also proud to be a part of it. “This is really awesome. It good to see the students make progress in both Spanish and English. They are learning so many vocabulary words in both languages.”

The duel language program is growing in Broward County Public Schools. There are 41 schools throughout the County with it and more will be added to the program. Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has spoken about the importance of the duel language program at various public meetings.