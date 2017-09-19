East Hollywood to be sprayed for mosquitoes evenings from Sept. 20-22

The Broward County Mosquito Control Section is spraying some areas of the county to reduce the mosquito larvae population.

Crews will conduct ground spraying operations by truck in east Hollywood from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. between Wednesday, September 20 and Friday, September 22, 2017. The area of spraying is from Hollywood Boulevard to Hallandale Beach Boulevard and from Hollywood Beach to Dixie Highway and I-95. Click here for the spray area map: https://broward.org/Streets/Mosquito/Documents/Zika_Virus/TruckLarvicidingMap092017.pdf

The spraying of larvicide using trucks is a proactive measure. There are still no active transmissions of the Zika virus in Broward County. The areas chosen for spraying are based on a number of factors including requests from the Florida Department of Health, population density, and the number of women of childbearing age in the community.

The mosquito larvicide to be used is VectoBac WDG. The active ingredient is Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti, strain AM6552), a naturally occurring, biodegradable bacterial mosquito larvicide which is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas. It is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and is registered for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, VectoBac WDG has been reviewed by the World Health Organization and is listed as a recommended formulation for control of mosquito larvae.

People living in the area who have registered with the State to be alerted prior to spraying will be notified.

Residents and business owners are also being urged to survey their property to remove any standing water to prevent mosquito breeding, bites and diseases. In addition to this truck larvicide spraying, the Broward County Mosquito Control Section continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and Code Enforcement partners in Broward’s 31 municipalities to eliminate mosquitoes and their habitats.

Broward County Mosquito Control Section also treats areas of the County based on requests received from residents. To request service online, complete the Mosquito Spray Request Form found here: http://www.broward.org/Streets/Mosquito/Pages/MosquitoSprayRequest.aspx Requests can also be made by calling 954-765-4062. For more information on what you can do to protect your property and yourself, visit www.Broward.org/ZapZika.