Expo at Hollywood P.A.L. highlights career options for local youth

One of the most difficult things about being young is finding one’s way and getting started on a career. To help young people begin to see some possible career options, a group from Leadership Hollywood recently held the Police Athletic League (PAL) Youth Career Expo.

People with successful careers in the community came and gave presentations on pursuing educational and vocational opportunities. There were presentations from business people, a police officer, a dentist and a former Miami Dolphin player.

Sean Clancy, who played for the Miami Dolphins and now works in banking stressed the importance of getting an education. “I believe getting a college degree is important. Most people can’t make money playing sports and even those who do play professional sports need to have a career plan after their athletic career ends,” said Clancy.

Alinda Montfort, a member of Leadership Hollywood was pleased to see young people listening to people about what it takes to achieve career success. “We are developing a program known as “After the Bells,” she said. “We want young people to know about the various careers they can pursue and what it takes to be successful.”