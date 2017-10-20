The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Sunrise is scheduled to close Sunday, Oct. 22, at 8:00 p.m.
Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to individuals and small business owners. Survivors still needing help may visit any DRC. They may locate one near them by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Voice, 711 or VS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. A DRC locator can be found at www.fema.gov/IrmaFL or by using the FEMA App.
The DRC is located at Atrium West 7771 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Ste. 235, Sunrise, FL 33351.
