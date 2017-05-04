Free bike rentals on May 20th at B-cycle kiosks throughout Broward aim to promote wellness

Looking to burn some calories and enjoy the South Florida landscape? Broward County’s bike share program, AvMed Rides powered by Broward B-cycle, is offering free 60-minute rides on May 20.

Riders can take advantage of the offer by using the promo code 052017 at any of the AvMed Rides kiosks located in Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Lauderdale by the Sea and Pompano Beach. Hollywood’s B-cycle kiosk location is at 208 Jefferson St, Hollywood, FL 33019.

“We’re excited to partner with Broward B-cycle to get people outside and experience the beautiful South Florida weather,” said Ana Eberhard, Vice President of Member Experience at AvMed, one of Florida’s oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans.

More than 300 riders are expected to take advantage of this promotion, either for recreation or transportation. AvMed Rides team members will be located at the Sunrise and Ocean kiosk, located at 957 N. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, to help riders and answer questions about bike sharing in Broward County. Free water and giveaways will also be distributed to riders.

South Florida’s sunny weather encourages many to ride bikes instead of using public transportation or their own cars. According to Broward B-cycle, in the first quarter of 2017, there have been more than 13,000 bike rides on the AvMed Rides program, with riders burning a whopping 1.9 million calories and helping reduce more than 50,000 pounds of CO2 emissions.

Regular rates will apply after the initial free 60 minutes. For rates and a complete list of kiosk locations throughout Broward County, please visit AvMedRides.com.