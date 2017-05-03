ArtsPark at Young Circle recently saw the community come together to participate in Funtastic Friday Goes Green. The evening event featured school environmental clubs, music performance groups and organizations dedicated to preserving the environment.

“We have environmental exhibits and we are celebrating Earth Day,” said Barry Faske, chair of the Green Team, which presented an exhibit of a solar panel that powers a water pump and a the newest LED light bulb.

Members of the McNicol Middle School Growing Awareness In All (GAIA) organization were part of the program. Members have been collecting bottles and bottle caps and turning them into decorative pieces. “We upcycle the plastic bottles we collect and turn them into something beautiful,” said Aransa Melo, president of GAIA.

Bryant Sooey, a member of GAIA said, “I think it is important that we educate people about climate change and the importance of taking care of the environment,” he said.

The McArthur High School Future Farmers of America Horticulture Club was selling plants. Students in the Club are learning about growing plants and caring for the environment. “We are offering a variety of plants and selling them to make money for our club,” said Abraham Cuadrado, a member.

The Driftwood Middle School Green Team also came to the event. “We are educating students about the importance of recycling. The students love being here,” said Linda Gancitano, a physical education teacher and Green Team coordinator.

Other groups were also present. The Hollywood Seen Being Green program provided trees and other awards to people who were observed making a positive contribution to the city’s environment.

Members of the Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, a group that performs on steel drums performed during the event. “We love to perform and we have been doing this for about 14 years. For us this is fun,” said Dr. Selvon Nanan, M.D. the Ensemble leader.

The Music Club of Hollywood gave a performance. Chai Chien, leader of the Club said she enjoyed performing with fellow members.

There were bounce houses for the children fun activities. It was an opportunity for families to have pleasant evening together and learn about the environment.

Funtastic Friday is a weekly event held at ArtsPark at Young Circle from 5pm to 8pm. For more information call 954-921-3500.