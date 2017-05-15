Gov. Scott signs legislation to regulate ride sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft

Governor Rick Scott has signed HB 221, known as the “Uber/ Lyft Bill.” This legislation sets consistent operating standards throughout Florida for transportation network companies (TNCs) such as Uber and Lyft, including requirements for insurance coverage and driver background checks.

Before an individual is authorized to accept a ride request through a digital network, the bill requires the TNC to conduct, or have a third party conduct, a local and national criminal background check that includes a search of the Multi-State/Multi-Jurisdiction Criminal Records Locator or; and TNC to obtain and review, or have a third party obtain and review, a driving history research report for the applicant.

Effective July 1, TNC’s digital networks will also be required to display a photograph of the driver and the license plate number of the TNC vehicle. The new legislation establishes TNC driver requirements and prohibits drivers who have been convicted of certain crimes or a certain number of moving violations.

In a statement, Governor Scott said, “I’m proud to sign this legislation today to make it easier for ride sharing companies to thrive in Florida and help ensure the safety of our families. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of ride sharing companies in our state.”

Cissy Proctor, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, said, “This legislation will ensure the innovative ride sharing network across Florida continues to thrive. Helping Florida businesses grow is critical to our economy, and this bill will also empower workers across the state to work when and where they want to meet the needs of their families.”