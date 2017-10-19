The Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) and the Hollywood Florida Scholarship Foundation (HFSF), a 501 (c3), invite the public to participate in the 15th Annual Grapes for Grades —a soirée of Fine Wine, Gourmet Food, Online Silent Auction and Live Music.

The event will be held Friday, October 27th at the Gallery of Amazing Things – 481 S Federal Hwy – from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This upscale evening will also feature a fantastic online silent auction which will go live October 20 th so participants can register and begin bidding. Attendees can also enter in a drawing to win a luxury 10-day cruise for two aboard the elegant Oceania M/S Riviera from the port of Miami to the Caribbean islands and back to Miami.

Grapes for Grades is a signature Hollywood event benefiting the Hollywood Florida Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides college scholarships to deserving seniors from local Hollywood high schools. For over 14 years, the signature event has raised more than $360,000 for the Foundation and has helped over 450 students with high tuition rates.

“Grapes for Grades is the ultimate gathering of the community and businesses in support of our local college-bound students,” said Sara Lavenka, 2017 Grapes for Grades Co-Chair and Senior Loan Originator at Mortgage Masters Inc. “Supporting these students is critical to ensure that Hollywood has the future work force to support its continued growth. Join me on October 27th and together we can make a difference as we bring resources and hope to our local students.”

The gourmet food will be presented by some of the best eateries in the area: III Forks Steakhouse & Seafood Restaurant, Adena Grill & Wine Bar, Allegria Ristorante, Brio Tuscan Grille at Gulfstream Park, Dandee Donuts, GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill, Gulfstream Park, JWB Steakhouse at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Mama Mia’s Italian Ristorante, Over the Top Catering, Pesce & Pasta Italian Fusion Cuisine, PlugIn Karaoke, Point Royal at Diplomat Beach Resort, Southern Spice, Sushi Room, Tasta Gelato & Cafeteria and Tasteful Thoughts with wine from around the world by Hollywood Discount Liquor & Wine, craft beer by Hollywood Brewery and parting gifts from Hialeah Urban Farms and Popcorn Zone.

This event is possible thanks to our generous sponsors: Nova Southeastern University, Great HealthWorks, The Rain Law Firm, Union Institute & University, Hollywood Discount Liquor, Perfect Liquor & Wine, Boucher Brothers Management Inc., Cox Media Group-HITS 97.3, Community Service Foundation of Broward County Robert Giacin Trustee, Calvin Giordano & Associates, Inc., City College, The Diplomat Beach Resort, www.RentHollywood.com, Veria & Associates Realty, Tripp Scott Attorneys at Law, Hyde Resort & Residences, Shuham & Shuham , P.A., Florida Power & Light, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, SUN Credit Union, Benchmark Contracting Inc., MR. Restoration, The Pressroom, JetBlue, Yellow Cab and Union Printing.

Single entry tickets are $75 in advance and $90 at the door. The cost to enter the drawing to win

the luxury cruise is $100. Also available is a VIP Wine and Dine package for $200 that includes

two entry tickets and one luxury cruise drawing entry. Tickets and packages are available for

purchase and participants can register to bid at www.hollywoodchamber.org.

