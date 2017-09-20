Hollywood Commission agrees to expenditures and safety district

The Hollywood Commission recently met and approved a number of major purchases, including an agreement to a work order between Tetra Tech, Inc and the City of Hollywood. Tetra Tech will provide professional engineering services for the Royal Poinciana sewer expansion in the amount of $498,990.

It also agreed to renew a contract with A to Z Metal Fabrication for construction services related to the water treatment plant spiractor (softening treatment) repairs in the amount of $220,010.

City officials can now apply for, and if awarded, accept the 2018/2019 Broward Boating Improvement Program Grant, in the amount of $50,000, from the Broward County Marine Advisory Committee, to assist with the removal of derelict vessels from the waterways within City limits.

The City also made an agreement to accept, if awarded, Walmart Grant Program 2017 grant funds from Walmart Foundation to defray the cost of the Hollywood Police Department programming, such as Holiday Shop with a Cop in an amount not to exceed $2,500.

In addition to expenditures, the Hollywood Commission approved an ordinance to create the Emerald Hills Safety Enhancement District. Residents who live in Emerald Hills will have additional security and many of the residents want this district. Ballots were sent to residents in the neighborhood and, of those returned, 229 were in favor of the district and 91 were against it. Residents in the district will be assessed an additional fee to pay for the additional security coverage.