Hollywood Commission authorizes millions in spending for part of Water System Master Plan

The Hollywood Commission approved some major expenditures during a recent meeting.

It agreed to a resolution to authorize a work order between Atkins North America and the City of Hollywood to provide professional engineering services for the Water Main replacement program from Hollywood Boulevard to Sheridan Street and between North 31st Avenue and North 35th Avenue, including the design and permitting of a reuse water main along Johnson Street from North Park Road to North 56th Avenue. This is part of the Water System Master Plan. The work will cost $1,172,908.

The Commission agreed to another Water System Master Plan resolution for a work order between Kimley Horn and Associates and the City to provide professional engineering services for the Water Main Replacement Program from Hollywood Boulevard to Taft Street and between North Dixie Highway and North 28th Avenue. That work will cost $1,402,539.

The Commission also agreed to a resolution for a purchase order between CDW-G and the City for the purchase of computers; PC’s and laptops for an amount not to exceed $200,000.

In other actions, the Commission agreed to an ordinance changing the zoning designation of the property located north of Evans Street and west of 22nd Avenue from single family to low density multiple family.