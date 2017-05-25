Hollywood Hills’ top trumpet player likes to toot her own horn

Jennifer Gonzalez is a leading musician in the Hollywood Hills High School band program. A junior, she will be the section leader for the trumpets next year. She is proud of the band’s accomplishments over the past year and hopes it will be even better in the coming year.

“We had straight superior ratings in a marching band event,” said Gonzalez. “Being in band is like being in a big family. We work hard but we have fun. I have enjoyed being in band since my freshman year.”

She is looking forward to being a leader in the trumpet section as well and hopes to help all the trumpet players achieve success.