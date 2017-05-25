Hollywood has a new Lions Club

There’s a new community service organization in town. The Lions Club of Hollywood just received its charter and recently became on official club.

“Our focus is on helping others while having fun doing it,” said Rich Aube, the leader of the new Hollywood Lions Club. Nationally, the Lions Club runs an effort to assist people who have vision and hearing impairments.

There has been strong interest in the new Lions Club with over 40 people who have been involved in recent meetings. They’ll have their next meeting on June 7 at the Greater Hollywood Jaycee Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (954) 922-9411.