Hollywood resident Zak Meyers recognized for work in Haiti; awarded scholarship

Vice Mayor, Traci L. Callari, presents Myers with an award and recognition of his Eagle Project in Haiti this past year.
In its 7th year, the Broward League of Cities’ Scholarship for Government Studies program has donated a total of $28,000 to students who are preparing for a career in government and have demonstrated strong leadership skills, academic achievement and a commitment to community service.  The recipients were selected from 44 applicants.

With a passion for preserving the environment and commitment to community service, South Broward High School graduate Zak Myers was recognized by the City of Hollywood on March 15 for his efforts to raise funds for solar panels in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Myers is now studying public relations at University of Central Florida preparing for a career with the State Department or Homeland Security.

At South Broward, he was senior class president, yearbook managing editor, National Honor Society historian and Florida Future Educators secretary.

Myers was also awarded Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America for his service project in Haiti, where he organized and coordinated the installation of solar panels on a community center in Port-au-Prince.

Myers and his family have been members of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood for several years. He has also been involved in local community projects such as Hollywood C.A.R.E.S. for Haiti, Share-a-meal program and Pumpkin Patch Unloading with the First Presbyterian church of Hollywood.

As a proud Democrat, Myers also extended his activism into the political arena by engaging in voter registration drives and door to door canvassing during the 2016 election.

Zak Myers was recently one of four distinguished Broward County high school seniors awarded $1,000 scholarships by The Broward League of Cities. Scholarships were given to students who plan to pursue a major in public administration, political science or another government-related field.

“We are impressed by the caliber of students who are receiving this scholarship,” said Greg Ross, President, Broward League of Cities. “The League is honored to shine the spotlight on these four highly deserving scholars for their dedication to their education, their achievements in the community and their passion for political science and government. We hope others can learn from their successes and drive.

