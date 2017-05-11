Hollywood resident Zak Meyers recognized for work in Haiti; awarded scholarship

With a passion for preserving the environment and commitment to community service, South Broward High School graduate Zak Myers was recognized by the City of Hollywood on March 15 for his efforts to raise funds for solar panels in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Myers is now studying public relations at University of Central Florida preparing for a career with the State Department or Homeland Security.

At South Broward, he was senior class president, yearbook managing editor, National Honor Society historian and Florida Future Educators secretary.

Myers was also awarded Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America for his service project in Haiti, where he organized and coordinated the installation of solar panels on a community center in Port-au-Prince.

As a proud Democrat, Myers also extended his activism into the political arena by engaging in voter registration drives and door to door canvassing during the 2016 election.

Zak Myers was recently one of four distinguished Broward County high school seniors awarded $1,000 scholarships by The Broward League of Cities. Scholarships were given to students who plan to pursue a major in public administration, political science or another government-related field.

“We are impressed by the caliber of students who are receiving this scholarship,” said Greg Ross, President, Broward League of Cities. “The League is honored to shine the spotlight on these four highly deserving scholars for their dedication to their education, their achievements in the community and their passion for political science and government. We hope others can learn from their successes and drive.