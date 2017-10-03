To celebrate national ‘Thank a Police Officer Day’ Hollywood residents Rhonda Hembd and Lisa Tsolis hosted a cookout to show their appreciation for police officers in the community and the work they are doing to protect Hollywood residents.

People in the neighborhood were invited to stop in, have a hot dog or burger and enjoy some social time.

Police officers were invited to stop and have dinner or even pickup dinner if they were unable to stay.

The Hembd and Tsolis families include police officers and there are many officers who live in their neighborhood. It was a pleasant atmosphere and people enjoyed spending time together.