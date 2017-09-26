In an effort to expedite repairs required as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the Building Division will implement the following changes to its permitting policies and procedures over the next 90 calendar day period effective Sept. 21.

This 90 day grace period will assist the residents and commercial businesses of the City in restoring their property and returning to normal operations as quickly as possible.

The following storm damage does not require a permit:

Minor repair to existing permitted fencing

Minor roof repair to individual shingle or tile pieces and roof membrane patches

Replacing the canvas or vinyl on awnings or canopies

Window and door component repairs (i.e. glass, screens, gaskets, seals, etc.) Note: Structural repairs involving removal/replacement of the window/door frame require a permit.

Replacement of screening on screen enclosures

Permits are required for the following but permit fees will not be charged for repair work due to Hurricane Irma:

Structural repairs to existing fences

A/C unit replacement

Structural repairs to windows and doors, replacements in existing openings

Structural repairs for roofing

Existing shed replacement, shed must be placed in the same location with same setbacks

Structural repair/replacement of existing carports/patio canopies, gazebos and awnings

These repair permits will receive prioritized review and as per code, the work may be started with the permit application being submitted within 48 hours.

Permits and fees will be required for the following:

All new construction

New structural construction for renovations, alterations and remodeling

All other permits other than those listed above

Repairs to damaged electrical service of a structure including meter troughs, risers and masts,

weatherheads and associated electrical equipment must be done by a qualified electrician. The work

can be done and an after the fact permit obtained by the electrical contractor.

To help expedite the permit review process, please submit pictures of the damage along with your permit application to qualify for the waiver of the permit fees.

For more information on waiver of fees and the permit process please contact the Building Division at 954.921.3335 or go to www.hollywoodfl.org/building.

Permit Requirements:

Work that does not require a design professional’s seal can be applied for via email or fax. The following documents need to be attached separately to an email and sent to DigitalSubmissions@hollywoodfl.org or the permit package can be faxed to 954.921.3037.

Fences:

Permit Application completely filled out

Survey or site plan showing location, height, linear footage, gates, and whether using chain link or wood material

Product approval for fencing other than code prescriptive chain link or wood fences

Reroof:

Permit Application completely filled out

Roofing Application completely filled out with attachments

Copy of Statement of Responsibility Regarding Asbestos approved by Broward County, www.broward.org/ePermits

Relevant Product approvals

Window/Door Replacement:

Permit Application completely filled out

Floor plan of building showing all openings of building with dimensions and the openings being retrofitted clearly marked

Relevant Product approvals

Note, underlined items can be found on the City’s website www.hollywoodfl.org/building. Click on Applications & Forms.

For more information on permit submission including other permit types able to accepted via an email or a fax, please contact the Building Division at 954.921.3335.