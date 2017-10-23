HFSF Moves Into the Future

Most charities are on a constant search for money. But Honor Flight South Florida is now on an aggressive campaign for not only funds, but also for volunteers and for more participants.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization,” said Rick. “It takes a lot of work to honor and respect our nation’s heroes.”

For volunteers, “We are blessed with hundreds of people who give us a lot of time and effort to make these missions happen,” Rick said proudly. “There are so many opportunities to make a difference.”

There are meeting every few weeks, including the board of directors and the various committees. Meetings of course multiply as flight dates approach. Fundraising efforts include “everything we can think of” he said, explaining that costs for each flight add up to about $100,000.

Flights take place in the spring and the fall, in consideration of the comfort of the vets, with the goal of four flights, and 300 vets, per year from South Florida, one of the largest geographical territories in the organization.

The time between flights is used for fundraising. HFSF works with the Broward school district schools service clubs as well as other clubs such as Kiwanis, Lions, American Legion, VFW, Vietnam Vets, and other generous service organizations, which hold

events and galas, sometimes with military themes, to raise funds for them. Thinking out of the box, he noted that, for example, this year, they were “delighted to be the official charity” of the Fort Lauderdale Small Boat Club, and the recipient of funds from several generous restaurant events in the three counties.

Finally, HFSF continues on its quest to bring every living veteran to Washington to see their memorial and experience their day of honor.

“It is our goal to have as many of them as possible saying that it was one of the best days of their lives,”

stated Rick.

The Homecoming

Hollywood Gazette Publisher Jennifer Love and I had the “honor” ourselves to attend the homecoming of the most recent South Florida Honor Flight. Over 1000 people turned out at FLL to welcome the flight home on a Saturday night. Many of them told me that they come to every homecoming. From newborn babies swaddled in red, white and blue to seniors and vets in their own “honor chairs”, uniformed bands and military presence, Boy and Girl Scouts, teens there of their own volition, people holding signs and banners and handwritten notes and flowers, we all cheered and gave thanks for the service these men and women provided. Lots of smiles, lots of tears, lots of hugs and handshakes, and if you’re getting chills and a little teary….well, so am I, just recalling it. The best, for me, was a little girl, maybe four or five, who insisted on hugging every person that came by.

Priceless. For everyone. It was an incredible experience.

My Daddy would be proud.

If you’d like to get involved with Honor Flight South Florida, as a volunteer, an honoree, a guardian, a fundraiser or a supporter, please go to their website at www.HonorFlightSouthFlorida.org or give them a call on 855 FLY 1 VET (855-359- 1838).

I promise you an experience that will make a difference, for others, and for you.