Hollywood moves closer to all ‘green’ fleet

The City of Hollywood has installed two high octane E85 Flex Fuel pumps at its fueling station at 1600 South Park Road. Hollywood is the first city in the South Florida region to install these pumps. Funding support for the new pumps has been provided by the United States Department of Agriculture, Protec Fuel Management, which installed the two pumps, and the South Florida Clean Cities Coalition.

E85 Flex Fuel is an ethanol-blend of fuel derived from corn and sugar cane grown and processed entirely in the United States. This “green” fuel burns cleaner to produce 43% less greenhouse gas emissions and its natural composition makes it safer to transport and store. There are 375 Flex-Fuel vehicles in the City’s fleet. The goal for Hollywood is to have an entirely “green” fleet. Drivers of the Flex-Fuel cars, including Hollywood police officers, will have a superior performance in their vehicles due to the high octane blend, while the City will see a cost savings of about 25-45 cents less per gallon than regular unleaded gasoline.

“We are unique in our ability to offer clients a clear picture of their pricing for months instead of moments,” said Protec Fuel Management CEO Andrew Greenberg. “Typically over a year we can lock in E85 at a significant discount below the price of gasoline, which is always fluctuating. Over time that is a game changer for City budgets.”

Working with the Fleet Superintendent, Protec assessed the City’s fuel usage and fleet vehicles, which includes the Flex Fuel cars and trucks. Crews then repurposed an existing 10,000 gallon underground tank and installed the two pumps on the fueling island dedicated solely to E85 Flex Fuel, according to Joann Hussey, spokesperson for Hollywood.