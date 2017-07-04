Magnum Tattoo owner ‘feels right at home’ in Downtown Hollywood arts district

Magnum Tattoo, recently opened in Downtown Hollywood, has quickly built a loyal clientele that appreciates the creativity, attention to detail and professionalism.

Studio owner and tattoo artist Andrii Rybchemko opened Magnum Tattoo in early February at 1948 Tyler St. Word traveled fast by customers and through glowing online reviews, and Magnum Tattoo now has repeat customers from throughout South Florida. Tourists and travelers even seek him out because they are familiar with his work and reputation.

Rybchemko, who emigrated from his native Ukraine to South Florida two years ago, has been painting ink on skin for 17 years. Each tattoo he designs, creates is a record of his expertise and passion.

Tattoo makeup is another offering at Magnum Tattoo – also known as permanent makeup – such as eyeliner and eyebrow shaping and coloring.

Rybchemko and his in-house tattoo artists are all skilled and experienced and offer respect, trust, dedication, integrity and a commitment to high quality services in a relaxing environment.

All the artists will take time to address any concerns for the sensation and level of discomfort involved, and will discuss the process with clients. “Body art is a very personal experience, and we ensure you feel comfortable throughout the entire process,” Rybchenko said.

Rybchemko chose Hollywood’s historic downtown in large part because of its arts, music and entertainment district as the location for Magnum Tattoo. He said he feels at home as an artist there.

“I love the Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk, and the outdoor murals look amazing,” Rybchemko said. “As an artist I feel very comfortable in Downtown Hollywood. There are a lot of other creative people that live and work in the area too.”

Magnum Tattoo is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 786-806-8008, email magnumtattoomia@gmail.com or visit www.tattooparlorhollywood.com. Find Magnum Tattoo on Facebook and Instagram by searching “Magnum Tattoo Miami.”

