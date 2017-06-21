Lauderdale CVB chief Stacy Ritter addresses Greater Hollywood Chamber Commerce

Members of the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce got together for a breakfast meeting at Margaritaville Beach Resort where they heard a presentation by Stacy Ritter, CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She gave an overview of some of the major tourism developments taking place in Broward County.

“We are becoming an international destination,” Ritter said. “People from all over the world are coming to Broward County.”

More major cruise ships are coming to Port Everglades and there are more direct international flights coming in and out of Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which has undergone its own major expansions. Ritter also said there are more people coming to Broward County from other areas of the U.S.

A former state legislator, Ritter took over the county’s top tourism job after longtime CEO Nikki Grossman transitioned to retirement. Ritter was a Broward County Commissioner and soon up for reelection, when she resigned her seat in June 2016 to take the position as CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.