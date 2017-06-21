Emerald Hills to vote on safety enhancement

A decision for or against the creation of an Emerald Hills Safety Enhancement District is getting close. Forming the district was again discussed during a recent workshop.

It was decided that the matter will be put to voters in the neighborhood on a special ballot. The District will have the ability to impose a $250-non-ad valorem assessment per property, per year toward the salary of an extra-duty City of Hollywood Police Officer detail Monday through Friday.

The District will automatically expire 10 years from the effective date of the ordinance, unless otherwise extended.

This is what residents might see on the special ballot: The City of Hollywood City Commission is considering the creation of an Emerald Hills Safety Enhancement District (the “District”). Your property has been identified as a property within the proposed District. The District will be a dependent special district within the meaning of Chapter 189, Florida Statutes. The District will have the ability to impose a $250 non-ad valorem assessment per property, per year for the purpose of providing an extra-duty City of Hollywood Police Officer detail Monday through Friday.

Question: Do you favor the creation of an Emerald Hills Safety Enhancement District for the primary purpose of providing an extra-duty City of Hollywood Police Officer detail with the District financed by a special assessment of not greater than $250 per property, per year?