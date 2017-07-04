Hollywood Police need help identifying sexual assault suspect

The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman. The above is a composite sketch of the suspect wanted for a sexual battery which occurred at 5108 S. State Road 7 (East Jing Spa).

On June 18, at approximately 11 p.m., the suspect entered the spa and sexually battered the victim.

The suspect is described as a White/Hispanic male, 5’7”, 140 lbs, mid 20s to mid 30s, thin build, dark hair, dark eyes, and a medium complexion.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-

967-4411 or 954-967-HELP, or email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.