Hollywood Police need help identifying sexual assault suspect

Hollywood Gazette
Hollywood Gazette is Hollywood Florida's only free, community newspaper connecting your community since 2001.
The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman. The above is a composite sketch of the suspect wanted for a sexual battery which occurred at 5108 S. State Road 7 (East Jing Spa).
On June 18, at approximately 11 p.m., the suspect entered the spa and sexually battered the victim.
The suspect is described as a White/Hispanic male, 5’7”, 140 lbs, mid 20s to mid 30s, thin build, dark hair, dark eyes, and a medium complexion.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-
967-4411 or 954-967-HELP, or email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.