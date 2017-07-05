Crab Pot hosts Business After Hours for Chamber

David Volz
Lisa Crowley is the proud owner of the Crab Pot, a restaurant that opened in March at 2901 Hollywood Blvd.
“We are crab and seafood prepared as it would be in Maryland,” said Crawley. “I was born and raised in Maryland and this restaurant has been a dream of mine. I make the crab cakes myself. We offer steamed crabs.”
The Crab Pot recently hosted a Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. Members and guests of the Chamber enjoyed some fellowship and food at the Crab Pot.