Hollywood Boulevard under Complete Streets construction until 2019

Hollywood residents should expect to see major road construction for the next two years on Hollywood Boulevard, as part of the City’s long-awaited Complete Streets program.

The City had applied to the state’s FDOT and the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in 2013 for a grant to undertake a portion of the Complete Streets plan. The City recently secured the award, funded in part by state and county. The total grant amount was $7.6 million to reinvigorate Hollywood Boulevard from City Hall to Dixie Highway.

The grant came with a caveat that the design incorporate Complete Streets guidelines. The county says the Hollywood plan is Broward MPO’s flagship project and will serve as a model for future county-wide Complete Streets endeavors.”

Construction will include removing old asphalt and resurfacing the roadway, adding decorative lighting, widening the sidewalks and adding a decorative pattern. Existing pedestrian signals and countdown timers will get an upgrade too. The contract was awarded to Acosta Tractor Inc., who will start work next month.

There will also be a new median with parallel parking. Improved signs and pavement markings to reflect the new roadway configuration will include two lanes, in each direction, throughout the entire corridor and a four-foot bike lane in each direction, separated by a two-foot buffer throughout. The existing water main and connections at various cross streets will be replaced.

During construction, one lane in each direction of Hollywood Boulevard will be maintained throughout, and traffic will be shifted to either side of the road as needed. Traffic in each direction of N/S 24 and N/S 22 Avenues will be detoured around Hollywood Boulevard while crews work at those intersections. Lane closure information will be provided in FDOT’s weekly traffic report.

Construction will begin July 10 and will be completed in Summer 2019.

To see the list of Complete Street projects in Hollywood, visit

http://www.hollywoodfl.org/924/Complete-Streets-Improvement-Projects