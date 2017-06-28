Latin grocer Fresco y Mas sets up shop in Hollywood

A former Winn-Dixie located at 6775 Taft Street in now occupied by Fresco y Mas. The parent company of both supermarket brands, Southeastern Grocers, opened its first Broward County Fresco y Más Supermarket in Hollywood June 14.

Southeastern Grocers saw such a successful introduction of Fresco y Mas in Miami-Dade, where there are 16 locations, the company decided to expand into Broward with its first location in Hollywood.

Bill Nasshan is the regional vice president of Southeastern Grocers. “Our investment in this store signifies our commitment to the Hollywood community and we’re excited to have this, as our first store, in Broward County,” Nasshan said.

The new Fresco y Mas features a full-service butcher shop and an in-store cafeteria that serves family-style meals made from scratch. Fresco y Más is now another rival of Publix Super Markets, which operates a Hollywood store one block west of the new Fresco y Más location.

Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Lakeland-based Publix gradually has lost market share to Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, The Fresh Market and to other grocers that entered Florida more recently, including Lucky’s Market and Sprouts Farmers Market.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and are providing them with new Hispanic offerings that meet their needs, all while delivering great prices, service and quality,” Nasshan said. “While Fresco may be a new name in Hollywood, we believe it’s a perfect fit for this community. We’re dedicated to our Fresco y Mas shoppers and work every day to deliver on our promise – more savings, more service, more for you.”