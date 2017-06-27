Hollywood Police Department searches for two burglary suspects

The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating 2

individuals who burglarized vehicle(s) in the area of Virginia St. / Surf Rd. in the northern Hollywood

Beach area.

Location: Virginia St / Surf Rd, Hollywood, FL

Suspects: Black Male 25 – 30 years old, average height and build, wearing a black and white “Star

Wars” hooded sweater and black shorts. Black female 25-30 years old, wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black shorts.

Vehicle: 2014 Mazda 2, Silver, tag #HDNL54

The above suspects were observed on CCTV cameras burglarizing several vehicles on the north end of

Hollywood Beach. The suspects subsequently attempted to use stolen credit cards to make purchases at

Target located at 3251 Hollywood Blvd. The suspects were captured on camera driving a silver 2014

Mazda 2, bearing Florida tag HDNL54.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at

954- 967-4411 or 954-967-HELP, or e-mail hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.