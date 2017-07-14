Burlington announces new Hollywood store opening this fall

Burlington Stores recently announced the opening of a new 35,000-square-foot store this fall. The new Burlington will be located in Oakwood Plaza at 4100 Oakwood Blvd in Hollywood, FL 33020. The opening will bring approximately 50-100 new jobs to Hollywood.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Hollywood, bringing even more jobs to the neighborhood and providing local residents with a valued shopping experience,” said Tom Kingsbury, president, CEO and chairman of Burlington Stores.

LOCATION

Oakwood Plaza

4100 Oakwood Blvd

Hollywood, FL 33020

STORE FACTS

Opening fall 2017

35,000 square feet

The store will feature ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing, a broad assortment of furniture and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home décor and gifts, and the largest selection of coats in the nation at up to 65 percent off other retailers’ prices every day.

Burlington’s store design allows for a clean, simple and accessible shopping experience, making it easy to navigate the store to find an assortment of brand name merchandise.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

The new Burlington store will have approximately 50-100 new jobs to fill. Interested candidates can visit Burlington’s website for more information about employment opportunities.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington is a national off-price retailer offering style for less. Departments include ladies’ dresses, suits, sportswear, juniors, accessories, menswear, family footwear and children’s clothing. It also includes an assortment of furniture and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home décor and gifts, along with the nation’s largest selection of coats for the entire family. Burlington has 600 stores in 45 States and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.BurlingtonStores.com.