Avoid the mall crowds on “Black Friday” and add a furry friend to your family instead. The Humane Society of Broward County will be hosting an event on Friday, November 24 and hopes you’ll consider adopting a homeless pet – one that wants to spend this holiday and many more with you.

The HSBC will be offering “Door Busters” all day long which means the adoption fee will be waived for select pets. In addition, the adoption fee will be ½ price for all pets one year of age and older. Regular adoption fees for cats one year and older is $30 and dogs one year and older is $100.

Whether you’re looking for big or small, purebred or a unique mixed breed…there is always love for sale at the Humane Society of Broward County.

When you adopt from the Humane Society of Broward County all pets are spayed or neutered before going home. In addition they receive preliminary vaccinations, a microchip, heart worm test for dogs over seven months, feline leukemia test for cats, a limited 10 day health care plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospital, a bag of Purina ONE food, a 30 day trial membership in Trupanion pet insurance (restrictions apply) and more.

For more information call the shelter today at 954-989-3977 ext 6. The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Road, just a block west of I-95 and opens daily at 10:30 a.m. To see who else needs a home visit www.humanebroward.com