Lifelong Learning Institute offers free intergenerational learning programs for retired adults at NSU

Summer 2017 programming runs from June-

September, is free and open to the community. Nova Southeastern University’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) gives local residents another reason to look forward to retirement. To enrich the lives of its members and the community, LLI provides an educational environment for mature adults in South Florida offering programs that promote intellectual stimulation, physical well being, and social growth. Through a unique, inviting environment, the LLI offers challenging educational lectures and social opportunities to connect with other like-minded individuals through field trips and special events. LLI members can take advantage of opportunities to audit classes at the university. Such experiences offer true intergenerational learning while sitting side by side with NSU students and faculty, sharing and learning from each other. Who attends LLI classes and programs? The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) is longstanding at Nova Southeastern University (NSU). Founded in 1977, the LLI serves lifelong learning passions of retired adults. The LLI was founded to complete the NSU dream of education spanning a whole lifetime, from preschool to older-adult learning.

Many LLI members are retired professionals such as lawyers, doctors, business people, and teachers, or just active people who want to keep learning. Campus membership is about 50 percent female and 50 percent male with an age range from 50 to 90 and an average age of 75.

Academic Calendar

The LLI offers a slightly reduced schedule during the summer with classes running from June – September. The main academic calendar runs from October through May.

Classes are offered Monday through Thursday, two times a day. Some members attend all classes every day, while others select those that best match their personal interests and schedules. View the NSU Course Wizard for details.

A fitness program is also offered in their classroom twice a week at no cost to members, an effort made possible by the a sponsorship from A Family Member HomeCare.

New location

Outgrowing it’s previous space, Lifelong Learning Institute has recently relocated to NSU East Campus Alumni Hall 3100 SW 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. To welcome learners to their new home, LLI is hosting a ‘Fall Welcome Week’ from October 9-12. View the LLI events calendar for details.

For more information call 954-262- 8471 , email LLI@nova.edu or visit nova.edu/lifelonglearning or stop by the new location Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.