Hollywood attorney will offer free services May 1

Hollywood attorney Ben Farbstein wants to pay it forward, and he plans to do just that on May 1. Law Day is when Farbstein will provide free legal advice, by appointment only, for 15 to 30 minutes and on a first-come, first-serve basis and with proper identification.

Farbstein’s interest in helping this way started when he was a law student and working for an attorney who told him Law Day is a recognized special day to give back. Providing free legal services to the community became a tradition at his first firm.

Fast forward 34 years and Farbstein is still at it, but now it’s out of his own practice, where he specializes in family law, divorce, custody, parental visitation and any issue around family and children. He also offers advice in business law.

But he sees a real need families have fight legal battles they don’t know how to navigate. “Parents need help to understand how the law works in their situation,” Farbstein says. “I can explain the rules, what they are and advise them on how to help their families and children.”

Farbstein would like the tradition to continue not only with contributions made to Legal Aid, but directly to the community. “Hollywood lawyers and Hollywood’s legal community should also step up, pass it forward and give back,” he says.

Other attorneys are encouraged to join Farbstein on Law Day in giving free law advice in areas such as Property, Real Estate, Probate, Guardianships and other legal issues, including Broward Family Mediation.

Farbstein says on May 1 there will be no charge and no catch for participants. The only requirement is calling the Law Day Hotline at 954-962-5900 to set an appointment and identification must be presented at the time of the meeting.

Law Offices of Ben I. Farbstein P. A.; Ben I Farbstein Esq., & Broward Family Mediation, Inc., located at 4018 Sheridan Street, Hollywood. For more information, call 954-962-5900 or go online at http://www.divorcefloridalaw.com/