Margaritaville launches Salsa Fusion nights first Thursdays

Municipal News July 5, 2017 Hollywood Gazette
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort kicks off the new Salsa Fusion first Thursday Nights July 6.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is turning up the heat with the debut of new Salsa Fusion Nights led by Peruvian-born and Miami-raised musician Tony Succar at Margaritaville Restaurant every first Thursday of the month from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tony and his band will put their own Latin twist on the top hits we all know and love, including big-name artists such as Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. The festive evening will feature an open dance floor, a mojito bar and a special Latin-inspired tapas menu. The first Salsa Fusion Night will kick off on Thursday, July 6.

Tony Succar is a producer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer/arranger whose talents stem from a passion for music gifted to him early on in life. Tony’s most recent album, UNITY: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson had tremendous success, reaching Billboard’s #1 Tropical Album Music Chart, iTunes’ #1 World Latin Chart, and Amazon’s #1 Latin Pop Music chart, among others.

