Margaritaville launches Salsa Fusion nights first Thursdays

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is turning up the heat with the debut of new Salsa Fusion Nights led by Peruvian-born and Miami-raised musician Tony Succar at Margaritaville Restaurant every first Thursday of the month from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tony and his band will put their own Latin twist on the top hits we all know and love, including big-name artists such as Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. The festive evening will feature an open dance floor, a mojito bar and a special Latin-inspired tapas menu. The first Salsa Fusion Night will kick off on Thursday, July 6.

Tony Succar is a producer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer/arranger whose talents stem from a passion for music gifted to him early on in life. Tony’s most recent album, UNITY: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson had tremendous success, reaching Billboard’s #1 Tropical Album Music Chart, iTunes’ #1 World Latin Chart, and Amazon’s #1 Latin Pop Music chart, among others.