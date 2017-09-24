Her office is decorated in a purple New Orleans Mardi Gras theme, and his is filled with Beatles memorabilia. She takes French and modern dance lessons, and he studies the ukulele, traveling to uke festivals around the country.

They share a love of travel and do so whenever they can in the off season. She does most of the design, buying and merchandising in the store, and he’s the numbers guy, also bringing his creativity to the business as the man in charge of make-up, masks and boas (the scarves, not the snakes).

Who are these people?

They’re Indee and Lenny Rapp, long-time Hollywood residents, middle-school sweethearts and second generation owners of Masquerade Costume on Hollywood Boulevard, and they’re just the loveliest, quirkiest, most perfect people to own one of Hollywood’s longest-running family-owned one-of-a-kind enterprises.

Strangely enough, the things the Rapps hear most frequently from walk-in customers is “I’ve been living in the area for many years, and I never knew you were here,’ and ‘I’ve seen you here forever, but I never came in before, but now that I know you, I’ll definitely be back!” said Indee, whose mother started the business 43 years ago. “And that’s our greatest joy,” she added, “When people send and bring in their friends and family.” Once there, almost everyone returns, as they become enchanted with the old-school set up and the wide selection of unique costumes for men, women and children.

“Especially when we ‘cater’ an event,” said Lenny, “we don’t want people to see themselves coming and going, so we don’t carry a lot of each costume, and we make sure to accessorize each one differently, so everyone has a unique look.” Indee and Lenny met three times through friends when they were in different middle schools in south Florida before they realized that they’d found their soul mates.

When Lenny’s family moved to Texas, they had regular “long-distance” phone calls and when it came time for college, Indee enrolled in college there so they could be together. When Lenny’s family moved back to Florida, the young couple stayed on and married, Lenny working in high-end audio sales to put himself thorough school (“I had the best job,” he quipped. “No flipping burgers for me!”) and with the birth of their first child Jason, they decided to return to Florida to be closer to their families. Indee moved back with Jason, Lenny stayed on for a short time to graduate and joined his wife and young son about a month later. Soon after, their daughter Scarlett was born.

As a young mother, Indee took jobs in property management and advertising sales, which offered her the time flexibility she needed, while Lenny began working as a local tax accountant. They enjoyed their jobs but weren’t passionate about them.

Meanwhile, Indee’s mother, Barbara, who was always extremely talented as a seamstress, started sewing pageant gowns and costumes for local schools and dance groups. She had a little sewing room in the house and went to the studios to measure the students but for specialty costumes, was always seeing students and “dance moms” in the rest of the house, and her father, who would come home expecting dinner on the table at six, soon became annoyed at the intrusions.

By 1974, Indee’s Mom was keeping so busy with her sewing and designing that her Dad came home one day, said he was tired of stepping on pins and needles, and took his wife out to look for a place to run her business.

Barlena, so named for Barbara and her partner, Maria-Elena, opened at 5723 Hollywood Blvd. Later, the business was renamed Globar, with a new partner named Gloria. In 1991, Barbara left the business and helped her daughter set up a costume shop in Lauderhill, and in 1996, when Gloria left the business, Globar was taken over by Lenny and renamed Masquerade Costumes.

Whereas the original concept of the store was custom-made costumes, by 1991 the retail business was picking up and there just wasn’t enough time to continue creating custom items. Eventually, Masquerade Costumes emerged more as a retail business providing costume sales and rentals, accessories, wigs, make- up and more.

In 2001, the Hollywood store moved to its current location at 5801 Hollywood Blvd. The building itself has a somewhat quirky history, housing over the years a home, a spiritual center, a warehouse, an optical center, a restaurant, a fabric store and a funeral home.

In 2013, after 22 years in business in Lauderhill, the store was closed and merged into the Hollywood location. Lenny and Indee run the place together and look forward to another Halloween, the 43rd consecutive year of the family business.

“I didn’t inherit my mother’s amazing sewing talents,” said Indee, who does only minor repairs on costumes when needed, “but I did get her love of costumes.” Today, the business thrives as one of the very few year ‘round costume stores in south Florida, and the only one in Hollywood. The store carries a full range of costumes for all sizes of children and adults, from newborns to plus and extra extra large sizes.

“People are always surprised to learn that we stay open all year, and what keeps us busy when it’s not Halloween” said Lenny. “Over the years, we’ve become known as the place to go to for many local events.”

Among the most regular of the regular clients and projects that Masquerade Costume supports are religious holidays, including Purim, the dress-up holiday on the Jewish calendar and the second-busiest time of the year, Christmas –“we have a lot of Santas and Mrs. Santas who rely on us,” said Lenny, and Easter, where they sell and rent a full line of biblical costumes for adults and children as well as Easter

Bunny costumes for all sizes. Also busy are the Americana days – July 4th , Memorial, Labor and Veterans’ Days — where Red, White and Blue accessories are in demand.

The Renaissance Festival is always a huge draw – Masquerade carries a huge collection of skirts, corsettes and Steam Punk accessories — as are Mardi Gras in February, Masquerade Balls and the nearly constant decade-themed parties — ‘20s, ‘60s and ‘70s especially — for which the store has a full supply of costumes, shoes, accessories and wigs including 3-inch platform shoes for men and small to HUGE

afro wigs which would make any old hippie or disco star proud.

Schools at all levels and parents are also consistent customers, as kids always need costumes for plays, careers days and heritage days. The store gets lots of business during comic, anime and cosplay conventions. In addition, many city and county agencies often stop in to fulfill their costuming needs for local government and constituent events.

“We also get a lot of people buying costumes for cruises, when frequently they have theme nights, plus we see a lot of teachers for presentations, and professional theatre groups, who often take advantage of our rental costumes, which are generally made more like real clothes, with better fabrics and ornate trims,” noted Indee.

But Halloween, of course, remains the core business at Masquerade Costume. The rush begins with the idea seekers as early as August and begins in earnest by late September.

Customers always praise the knowledgeable and friendly staff at Masquerade Costumes. Everyone on staff has been working for the store for years and is familiar with the stock, and works closely with the customers to help them find a costume that makes them feel fabulous.

“Nothing makes me happier than to help a customer find their “inner Halloweenie,” said Robin, a salesperson who has worked with the Rapps for the past seven Halloweens and during busy periods in between. “We laugh a lot and have so much fun in the store that it hardly feels like a job…except for those last few days before Halloween; then it sometimes feels like work!”

“We suggest that people start buying in early October,” said Indee, “because that’s probably when we have the highest level of inventory.” This is especially true for people who wear extra small and extra large sizes, which tend to sell out quickly. But alas, most people wait till the last minute, when the store has, even with extended hours and extra staff on hand, lines out the door.

Coming in person — far in advance of need — and trying on remains the best way to buy any costume, said Indee. “We get so many people who tell us that they bought a costume on line, and that when it finally arrived, it didn’t fit,” she proclaimed. “Then they come here, and it’s often already late in the season.” Masquerade Costume generally encourages customers to try on their costumes and again, to come early for the best selection and fit. The store’s personalized customer service helps to make customer’s decisions much easier and more fun.

In addition to packaged costumes, Masquerade Costumes carries an unrivaled collection of accessories — wigs, hats, jewelry, shoes, theatrical make-up, masks, fake facial hair and various unique pieces that can complete any look. Plus, they have an extensive selection of theatre-quality rental costumes, with a strong emphasis on historical era pieces. These costumes, when rented, can be given to the customer for

longer than just one night, and so can be used for multiple parties or repeated performances of a show. Made from better fabrics and more like theatrical costumes or real clothing, the rental costumes can also be purchased if desired.

One of the perks of the costume business, noted Lenny, is the ability to predict the outcome of elections. “Last year, we sold one more Trump mask than Hillary mask,” he said. “And see, the results were just that close!”

This year, the Rapps took on their newest identity: Grandparents! The couple are hopeful that Carter, the newly born son of daughter Scarlett and her husband Chris, will one day become the fourth generation costume store owner in the family. At the same time, their son Jason just became engaged to Nguyen, a lovely woman he met while teaching English in Southeast Asia. While sorting a huge shipment of wigs, Indee wonders what to dress her new grandson in for his first Halloween, while Lenny figures out how he’ll get his daughter away from her baby and into the store for the Halloween rush this year.

Clearly, it’s the Rapps’ love of costumes that makes Masquerade Costume one of the best places to shop for Halloween and any other costume-requiring event throughout the year. Lenny and Indee really live and breathe the costume industry all the year through. Between buying trips, special events and using the down times to organize the warren of rooms behind the main shop, it’s where they focus most of

their time and efforts. It’s apparent to anyone who enters the store, for anyone who visits definitely returns.

Find your inner Halloweenie at Masquerade Costumes, at 5801 Hollywood Boulevard, one traffic light east of 441, directly across Hollywood from the new Walmart. Call 954 322 MASK (6275) for holiday hours.