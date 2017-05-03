Muslim Student Association hopes to enlighten

McArthur High School students who practice Islam or would like to learn more about Islam are invited to join the Muslim Student Association. Members of the organization want to share the positive values of Islam and show their fellow students that Islam is not about violence and terrorism.

“We want to show the McArthur High School community that Muslims are not extremists. We are regular people,” said Karen Kameo, a member of the organization.

Reja Farooqi, the president of the Muslim Student Association said, “We want to get the message out that Muslims are not violent people. We want to create an awareness of our religion.”

Members of the Muslim Student Association have participated in a number of service projects and will be hold some events.