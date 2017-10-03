Susan D. Lyons Foundation for Hope, Inc Healing Arts Program is a unique opportunity for people of all ages – children, teens and adult – to express themselves creatively while dealing with the stress, grief and loss from a loved ones suicide. Art can produce a powerful release of feelings that can be healing to the mind, body and spirit. Our licensed art therapist offers encouragement and guidance while emphasizing the process of the artwork, not the final product. Artistic talent or prior training is not required.

The common goals of Healing Arts Program include relaxation and stress relief, providing insight on emotions, and encouraging communication between loved ones. For those who are grieving, art therapy can also be a creative tool for sharing memories and exploring coping skills. These goals may be achieved through:

Self-Espressive Art – creating artwork spontaneously, based on current emotions, moods and thoughts

Art Studio – creating artwork for relaxation and as a healing outlet for stress and life transitions.

The aim of creating artworks that represent original voice narratives is to push beyond the taboos and stigma of suicide, beyond the stereotypes, distortions, and the malignant silence that pervades the societal understanding and reaction to the phenomena. We want to express individual narratives of the specific individual journey in such a way as to present an underlying sense of humanity that is empathic, considered and is above all, an honest representation of this trauma and a stepping stone to healing and to facilitate embracing life after a loved one’s suicide.

The power of creative expression

Creative outlets of expression allow complex and strong emotions to be rendered in tangible forms that have the power to express feelings that often words alone cannot.

In a safe, non-judgmental setting, under the guidance of professionals, Susan D. Lyons Foundation for Hope Healing Arts Program works to help people process emotions related to losing a loved one to suicide.

Expressive Arts: What they are and who they help

Susan D. Lyons Foundation for Hope, Inc Healing Arts Program allow and encourage creative expression as a mode of dealing with feelings of loss, loneliness, stress and anxiety during the emotional aftermath of the death of a loved one from suicide.

Located at The Art & Culture Center of Hollywood at 1650 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL

Program incorporates imagery and other interpretive elements. No artistic skill is required.

Children and Adolescent programs are offered for ages 5-12, and 13-17 respectively.

Adult program are offered for ages 18 and older.

Five people allowed per session.

Gallery showing reception at end of program.

Free of Charge. All supplies provided. Open to anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide.

About Our Organization:

Vision – SDLF4H believes that we can end the crisis of depression and fear that causes suicide by helping to promote that every person on the planet has access to life’s most basic need — happiness.



Mission – SDLF4H Advocates for the survivors of loved ones that suicided. We ask the simple question “What does it look like today?” Our mission is to synergistically provide access to creative resources through art therapy that will be long-term and high-impact to help individuals deal with the loss of a loved one that took their own life.

Visit sdlf4h.org or call 646-402-4669 for further information.