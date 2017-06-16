New parking rates for Hollywood Beach now in effect

To keep beach parking affordable for Hollywood residents, the City of Hollywood is offering a resident parking rate.

Hollywood residents must register their vehicle(s) annually with the City’s Parking Division to enjoy an hourly parking rate of $1.50 per hour Monday through Thursday and $2.00 per hour Friday through Sunday and on holidays. This rate is 50% less than the new non-resident rate of $3.00 per hour Monday through Thursday and $4.00 per hour Friday through Sunday and on holidays which went into effect on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Registration is free and can be done in-person or online. Once registered, you will be given a “resident rate code” for use at City-operated multi-space master meter parking spots on Hollywood Beach. The following documents are required to register:

Drivers license

Vehicle registration

One of the following: lease agreement, utility bill, voter ID card or tax bill with current Hollywood address

To Register Online:

Visit the Parking Portal at www.hollywoodfl.org/residentrate. Select “Get Permits” then login or sign up for a customer account. The “Purchase a Permit” page will come up describing all of the different permit options available in the City of Hollywood. Select “Next,” then under the subclassification dropdown menu select “Hollywood Resident Meter Rate.” To avoid being charged a fee, you must select “Hollywood Resident Meter Rate.” Do not choose “Hollywood Resident.” Enter your information then select “Next.” Finally, upload scanned images or photos of the required documents. Files must be less than 4MB. You will receive an email confirmation after successfully completing the registration process. Please allow up to 24 hours or the next business day for processing your registration.

To Register In-person:

Bring copies of the required documents to the Parking office located at 2600 Hollywood Boulevard in the City Hall West Annex Building.

Current Parkmobile Application Users

If you are already a Parkmobile user, you will still need to register your vehicle(s) with the City to automatically receive the resident rate when you use the Parkmobile App. Be sure to use the same phone number when you register with the City and allow up to 20 days processing time.

New Parkmobile Application Users

Once you have registered your vehicle(s) with the City and you have your resident rate code, you can then sign up with the Parkmobile Application to receive the resident parking rate. To sign up, visit http://us.parkmobile.com/ or call the toll-free number 877.727.5714. Be sure to use the same phone number and allow up to 20 days of processing time.

Additional Information

Please allow up to 24-hours/next business day for resident rate processing and up to 20 days for Parkmobile Application processing

At single-space parking meters, the resident rate can only be applied when using the Parkmobile Application

Resident rate code is not valid in private garages, lots or meters

Get your free resident rate code today! Log on today www.hollywoodfl.org/residentrate or visit the City of Hollywood’s Parking Office, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard in the West Annex Building.