‘My Next Move’ job fair comes to South Broward High School

Students from McArthur, South Broward and Hollywood Hills High School had the opportunity to meet with potential employees at a special job fair geared toward seniors about to graduate called My Next Move, held at South Broward High School. The program was initiated by Vice Mayor Beam Furr and Nadine McCrea, CEO of Community Enhancement Collaboration Inc.

Almost 50 companies and organizations participated in the event. “We want to help students who are about to graduate. Some may not go to college and we want to help them get a full-time job,” said Furr. “Their need now is the right opportunity, which “My Next Move” gave to last year’s graduates and will hopefully continue the same successes this year.”

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke to the students. “Whatever you do, do it well. It is important to build relationships, skills and to network. Find out what you like to do, something you might do for free, and then do it with a passion. Treat others they way you want to be treated,” said Runcie.

School Board member Ann Murray described opportunities in the trades such as welding and construction and the hospitality and healthcare industry. “An underwater welder who works on ships can earn about $100 an hour. This is a trade you can pursue,” she said.

“This was a tremendous event and great for the students,” McArthur High School Principal Todd LaPace said.

My Next Move has been working in conjunction with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Washington Park CEC and the Children’s Services Council. Unlike traditional job fairs, participating graduating seniors apply skills learned from workshops conducted by OIC of South Florida, CareerSource Broward and Hispanic Unity of Florida, where they received training in professionalism, interviewing techniques, writing an effective resume and cover letter, soft skills and what it takes to land a job.

South Broward High School principal, Olayemi Awofadeju said, “Some may find good jobs.”

“We want to help the young people here,” Jose Urgiles, Walmart co-manager said. “We have a store manager who started at Walmart 15 years ago and worked his way up,” he said.