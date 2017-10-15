The German-American Society of Greater Hollywood will be holding its third Oktoberfest on October 28 at its Clubhouse at 6401 Washington Street. There are many Oktoberfest events in South Florida and some have become more commercialized. But the Society members are working hard to make theirs as authentic as possible.

Club member Giselle Kloss was born in Berlin, married a U.S. soldier and came to the United States in 1957. “We try to keep our heritage. We wear European clothing and a have a lot fun singing,” she said.

Every effort is made to make the Oktoberfest events at the Society as authentically German as possible, according to Michael Haas, vice president of the club. “We keep the food authentic and we use recipes from Germany,” he said. “We are mostly about fellowship with the German culture. People come together and have fun,” said Haas. He can remember a time when people would get together and speak in German. Many of the early members were from Germany.

The Society has a long and fun history in Hollywood beginning in 1964 with beautiful clubhouse that feels authentically European. Those who attend Oktoberfest can enjoy bratwurst, roast pork, potato pancakes and other German food and beer as well as live music by Bob Houston.

General admission is $10 or $5 for club members. RSVP to the Oct. 28 event here.