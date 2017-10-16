Fifth-grader Michael Cadet loves to help people and wants to be a leader. He is one of the first members of the National Elementary Honor Society at Orange Brook Elementary School.

“We will write letters to soldiers and do some other service projects. My goal is to be a be leader,” Cadet said.

The National Elementary Honor Society provides meaningful service to the school and community and helps children develop leadership skills.

By starting a chapter, elementary schools create a method for acknowledging achievement and focusing on the needs of the total child. It provides information and resources to enhance the culture of achievement in the whole school.

Amelia D’costa, a fourth-grade teacher, is a chapter advisor. “This will provide an opportunity for students who are highly motivated and like to study. They will help out at beach cleanups and the Thanksgiving food drive,” she said.

The program includes students in the fourth and fifth grades.

Monika Moorman, a fifth-grade teacher and a chapter advisor, is looking forward to developing the chapter. “The kids will learn the value of responsibility,” she said.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and they must meet high standards of responsibility, service and leadership. The students are reviewed by a faculty council appointed by the principal.

The Honor Society members will participate in some service projects including a Thanksgiving food drive, nursing home visit, writing cards to veterans, beach clean-up, school garden maintenance and visits to a local hospital.

Mintallah Mohammed, a fifth grader, also wants opportunities to help others. “I am proud and excited to be a part of the Honor Society. My parents have helped get food to people in Africa. I want to help people,” she said.

The National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) is modeled on its companion organization, the National Honor Society (NHS). The NEHS was founded in 2008 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which is the parent organization for NHS, in partnership with the National Association of Elementary School Principals Foundation.

Orange Brook Principal Devon O’Neal is proud of the new chapter. “This is an exclusive club of high performing students. They have done well academically and will participate in service projects,” he said.

There will be an official induction ceremony on October 18 at 6:30 p.m.