Portable spay/neuter unit moving to Hollywood’s John Williams Park

The portable spay/neuter unit that was acquired by Broward County Animal Care and Adoptions (BCAC) has been folded up and is being moved to the next targeted location, John Williams Park located at 6101 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, 33021. The Humane Society of Broward County is the service provider for the 400 square foot unit and appointments for free and low cost pet spay/neuters are now being accepted. The goal is to sterilize a minimum of 400 pets per month at this location. To book an appointment, call 954-463-SPAY (7729)

The custom portable unit, which was created by the FORTS company in Coral Springs, will temporarily be in place at John Williams Park through a partnership with the City of Hollywood and surgeries will take place Monday through Friday. Previously, the unit was located at Delevoe and Sunview Parks with 7,323 surgeries performed since April 2016.

Residents who have pets in need of spay/neuter services, can apply to the County’s SNIP Program. The SNIP program is a voucher-based program open to all Broward County residents who own a dog or cat. SNIP services include spay/neuter surgery; a rabies vaccination, and a Broward County Registration License Tag. Broward County residents must apply online to the program at Broward.org/Animal. If you need help applying the County has partnered with Broward County Libraries to provide online computer access to the program at any of the 33 library locations throughout the County. Those who receive a SNIP voucher can have their pets sterilized at the unit at John Williams Park. Appointments are made by calling the Humane Society of Broward County at 954-463-SPAY.

For details regarding any other BrowardPetFix program, including free-roaming and feral cats, visit Broward.org/Animal.

The Humane Society of Broward County is a private, non-profit organization supported by donations from people and companies who want to help us help the animals. The shelter receives no government funding and is not affiliated with any local or national organization with a similar name. Please call visit www.humanebroward.com for more details.

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption is dedicated to providing shelter for lost and homeless animals. The agency provides access to hundreds of shelter pets hoping for a new home. Please prevent unwanted animals and have your pet spayed or neutered. For more information about the agency, visit our website, or “like us” on Facebook.com/BrowardPets.